While Amazon has had smart TV products like its Fire TV sticks and collaboration with other smart TV brands to make Fire TV Edition devices, they’re now leveling up with their newest line of products. They have announced their first official Amazon-branded 4K Fire TVs that they have created themselves with various options size-wise and price-wise as well. The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is the higher-end line while the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is the slightly more affordable line.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus and comes in 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch models. The 65 and 75-inch models also come with Dolby Vision support and they are a bit more different looking than the smaller ones because of its “slim bezel” technology and they come in a metallic silver design. The 43, 50, and 55-inch models come in black. The whole Omni series has two-way video calling with Alexa Communications.

The Omni series also has hands-free control with Alexa but the built-in mic that is in the smart TVs can be turned off if you don’t want it to be always listening to you. There is a microphone switch that should electronically disconnect the microphone. Just don’t forget to turn it on if you want to use it. The advantage of the Omni series line is when it comes to design, tech it supports, and two-way video calling.

The more affordable 4-Series line will have 43, 50, and 55-inch sets. It comes with the Fire TV software of course plus support for HDR10, HLG, and access to Alexa through the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote since it doesn’t have built-in mics. It is the basic version of the Omni so it doesn’t have as many bells and whistles but the good news is that it will be more affordable of course with prices starting at $370.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is priced according to size: 43-inch ($409.99), 50-inch ($509.99), and 55-inch ($559.99), 65-inch ($829.99), and 75-inch ($1,099.99). Meanwhile, the 4-series line prices have also been revealed: 43-inch ($369.99), 50-inch ($469.99), and 55-inch ($519.99). All will be available for purchase by October on Amazon and Best Buy.