Overwhelmed with all the new things that Amazon had to announce and reveal all at the same time? Well, we are also suffering from a bit of info overload, but the good news is, if you’re a fan of their products and of Alexa, then there are a lot of things to look forward to over the next few months. And by a lot, we mean a lot. If you wanted to have an Amazon-full house, then you just might get your wish with this whole line of new things they’re introducing.

Let’s get started with Alexa, Amazon’s personal digital assistant. You’ll be able to activate your pre-set smart home security measures with Alexa Guard. All you’ll have to say is “Alexa, I’m leaving” and all your connected devices and pre-set routines will go on “alert” so you’ll feel secure even as you’re leaving the house. The Video Doorbell feature works with Ring and August doorbell camera systems. There is also a new feature called Hunches which will alert you in case you’ve forgotten to do things like turn off the lights. It uses machine learning to determine what those things are.

Setting up your new Echo device should be easier as you can just ask Alexa to do it or scan a barcode if you prefer. And even if you don’t have Internet, you can ask Alexa to still work with Local Voice Control. Skills that are soon to come include Location-Based Reminders, Cook with Alexa, Multi-step Requests, Email Integration, and Whisper Mode. For those who have an Echo Show, you will get your own built-in browser. For music lovers, you can look forward to having TIDAL on all Echo devices, a left-right Stereo Pairing, and Amazon Music New Release notifications.

Let’s move on to the next generation of Echo devices that will be available soon and what new things you can expect from it:

Amazon Echo Show 2018 (2nd gen)

* 10-inch HD display

* 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and chat

* Built-in smart home hub and integration with video doorbell brands, Skype calling, Alexa calling, Drop In calling

* Streaming with Hulu, NBC, Vevo, DVR content (with Fire TV Recast)

* Accompanying stand to adjust viewing and camera angles (will cost $30)

* New Echo Show will cost around $230 and can now be pre-ordered but will be available in October

Amazon Echo Dot 2018 (3rd gen)

* Has charcoal, gray, heather, and sandstone color options with fabric finish

* Brings louder music and richer sound

* Will cost around $50 and can now be pre-ordered but will be available in October

Amazon Echo Plus 2018 (2nd gen)

* Sound upgraded, design modified

* Built-in smart home hub and Zigbee smart home control abilities

* New temperature sensor

* Costs the same as previous model, around $150 and can now be pre-ordered but will be available in October

As if all of that wasn’t a lot already, now come the new products.

Amazon Echo Auto

* 8-microphone device to play music in your car and with speech recognition technology for Alexa

* USB-port powered with 12V power outlet option

* Transmits audio through 3.5mm audio jack or Bluetooth

* Will cost around $25 at first but only by invitation

Amazon Fire TV Recast

* DVR connection to an HDTV antenna to get OTA TV content

* Can record 2-4 shows at a time

* 500GB or 1TB internal storage

* Costs $230 for 500GB and $280 for 1TB model, available by November 14

Amazon Echo Wall Clock

* Works with Echo device to reach Alexa to display times and timers

* Will cost $30 and pre-orders start now while shipping to be announced soon

Amazon Echo Input

* Connects with a 3rd party speaker to transmit audio and turn it into an Echo device

* Has a 4-microphone array

* Will cost around $35 and will be available in black and white with pre-orders starting now

Amazon Echo Sub

* Basically a subwoofer to connect to your existing Echo devices

* Will cost around $130 and pre-orders start now with shipping later this year

Amazon Echo Link

* Device that lets your 3rd party stereo system stream music services

* Includes analog, optical, coax, 3.5mm headphone jack, and subwoofer line-outs with analog, optical, and coax line-ins

* Will cost $200 and pre-orders start now with shipping later this year

Amazon Echo Link Amp

* Same as Echo Link but with built-in 60W 2-channel amplifier

* Will cost around $300 and availability starts early 2019

AmazonBasics Microwave

* Microwave built to work with Alexa through your existing Echo device

* Obeys microwave-based Alexa commands like cook your potato

* Will cost around $60 and shipping starts later this year

Amazon Smart Plug

* Connects your old non-smart devices to your Alexa-enabled devices to make them “semi smart”

* Will cost around $25 and pre-order starts today while shipping starts next month

VIA: SlashGear