If you own an Amazon Halo wearable to help you keep track of your health and fitness goals, it now has a new feature that can let you track and share your real-time heart rate data. This is for users who would like to share this kind of information with third-party apps and services. While Halo has its own software as well, there might be instances where a user needs to provide this heart rate data to another app or service.

At launch, some of the brands or apps that you can share your heart rate data with include CLMBR, iFit/Nordic TRack, and OpenFit. Hopefully, they will add more to this list as some users will appreciate being able to share real-time data whether it’s for medical reasons or they are used to another health/fitness monitoring service but they are using the Amazon Halo device now to track their runs, routines, etc. It may not be as popular as Fitbit or other smartwatches and wearables but Halo does have its users and fans.

To set up this new feature, you need to open the Halo app on your smartphone and go to the settings. You’ll find a new setting there called Heart Rate Sharing and you need to toggle the “share heart rate” setting on. You need to have your Halo Band on your wrist as well during this set up mode. When the setting is toggled on, you will have to agree to privacy terms and then follow the prompts afterward and get to the part where you choose which third-party app or product that you want to share to.

If you’re using the Bluetooth pairing process, you’ll see the Halo device name as “Amazon HR”. Your real-time heart rate will then be sent to the third-party app or service that you chose. You can always stop the connection by toggling the settings off if you decide that you don’t want to share that data anymore. Hopefully, Amazon will announce other apps and services that you can connect to for your heart rate information.

Amazon Halo has received mixed reviews as a wearable. One of its unique features is that it measures your body’s composition by scanning a 3D model of it using your phone’s camera, which has become a contention among privacy experts. The fitness band is available for $99.99.