If you’re looking for a way to make streaming to your TV easier and you’ve decided you prefer the Amazon ecosystem and the Alexa digital assistant to help you out, then you’ll be happy to know that two of their products are currently on sale. For the budget-conscious, you have the Amazon Fire TV Stick which you can now buy at just $29.99. And if you prefer the more powerful Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD, they have brought down to price to just $49.99.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is probably the most basic that you can get when it comes to devices that can stream content to your TV from your mobile device. But despite that, you still get the Alexa Voice Remote which lets you ask questions, give commands, and request shows you want to stream, all from using your Bluetooth remote control and coursing everything through your friendly Alexa (who will soon get a new, more human-sounding voice). Originally, it’s $39.99 but you get $10 off now.

If you want to watch your favorite movies and TV shows in ultra high-definition, then you can get the newest member of the Fire TV family, the Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD. It’s actually a small, square box that will dangle from your 4K TV, connected through an HDMi cable. Not only do you get Ultra HD resolution, but you also have HDR support. Obviously, this will only work if your TV supports both. It also has Dolby Atmos audio support, but you need speakers that support it too to fully enjoy the set-up.

If you have other connected devices like Wemo smart plugs, Hue lights, a Nest thermostat, or Amazon’s own Cloud Cam security cameras, you can also access and control them through Alexa on your Fire TV 4K. Originally, it’s priced at $69.99 but now it’s just $49.99. No news as to when both discounts will last, so better get either soon.

