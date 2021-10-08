The most powerful of the Fire TV Stick line is now available for purchase. You can buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max starting at $54.99 and you’ll be able to enjoy all the improvements that the new flagship streaming device brings. It looks pretty much like the existing Fire TV Stick 4K but is actually 40% more powerful and has more supported formats as well as supported devices that you can link to. It also has a new main menu UI and brings a reduction in power use compared to its predecessor.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max now has WiFi 6 connectivity through an HDMI plug and supports things like 4K HDR10+ streaming, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. It runs on a new quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM so it should be able to be faster than the previous version, in fact, 40% more powerful. For gamers, there’s a new auto low latency mode through its 750MHz GPU. This means if you’re using Amazon Luna, their new cloud gaming platform, the mode will automatically switch on.

The new Fire TV Stick will of course work well together with other Amazon devices. If you have an Echo Studio or 4th Gen Echo smart speaker, you’ll be able to wirelessly link them together so you’ll get better multi-channel audio quality for when you’re watching a video or you’re playing a game. The Fire TV interface gets a new main menu UI which we’ve seen in recent models. You’ll get a Find page for discovering new content and you can set up to sic different profiles.

The device is also the first to support picture-in-picture view for your live view camera feeds from around your house. It also is Amazon’s first media player to get an Energy Star Certification which means it reduces power when it’s on standby. On the Low Power Mode, power consumption is 15% lower compared to the previous device. In terms of packaging, it will be using 97% wood fiber-based materials sourced from recycled content or responsibly managed forests.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available for $54.99. You can also bundle with a Luna Controller for $99.99 or with a case for the remote and Mission Cable USB Power Cable for the dongle for $87.97.