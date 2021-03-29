If you own an Amazon Fire TV device, the latest update should bring you the new interface that some users have already been enjoying since last year. They are now rolling out this new Fire TV experience to more users of devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (1st and 2nd Gen), and Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design). As for other Fire TV devices and Fire TV Smart TV users, they can also expect an update later this 2021.

If you’ve already received the update, when you open your Fire TV home screen, you’ll immediately see the difference. The Main Menu is now in the middle of your screen and includes your favorite apps and channels. Scrolling over each app will show a preview of recently watched and promoted shows from the respective service There are also tabs for Live TV and you now have a new Find tab which is actually an upgraded search system. The results will come from both your existing content and also new shows and movies it thinks you will like.

Under the Find section. you also have a Library that includes your Watch List, Purchases, and Rentals that you have access to. There’s also new content that is easy to go through since it’s organized by genres and categories. You’ll also see Live TV in the Find category as well as content that you have Free access to. There’s also the Appstore section for third-party apps that you may want to install.

Alexa integration has also been improved as you can use new commands like “Alexa, go to Live TV” and “Alexa go to Find”. You can also use voice to search for content when you’re in the search dialog so you don’t have to painstakingly type out stuff. The new 2021 Alexa Voice Remote will also have shortcut buttons for some of the popular streaming services you can find in your Amazon Fire TV device.

You can also now have up to six profiles and each one will offer personalized recommendations based on what they have been watching. The Kids Profiles can also be locked so they can’t make any purchase on their own. The new Amazon Fire TV interface is now rolling out to more users. Fire TV Stick 3 and Fire TV Stick Lite users already had this refresh late last year.