If you’re thinking of getting a new Smart TV to celebrate 2017 (because that’s the best way to celebrate right?), you might want to consider waiting for a new line of 4K Ultra HD TVs from Element Electronics, Seiki, and Westinghouse. That’s because when they finally come out with the new line, they will have the Amazon Fire TV edition smart TVs. You will get to enjoy all the Fire TV functionality without needing a set-top-box or an HDMI stick.

The Amazon Fire TV platform has of course been around for a few years now, but you would need to have the Amazon Fire TV set-top-box or the smaller Amazon Fire TV Stick. Now, you’ll be able to see the interface directly on the Smart TV and be able to access all the streaming services that you use, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. They decided to go straight to the UHD end of the television platform and give you ultra-high resolution videos that most consumers are looking for nowadays.

Users of these smart TVs from the three aforementioned brands can also stream over-the-air content, but of course they would need to have an HD antenna to do so. Once you’ve set up that antenna, you will see the broadcasts on the “Recents” section in the home screen of the Amazon Fire TV interface. You will also be able to see a channel guide so you know which live TV events you can catch, if you’re still into that “old school” live TV watching habit.

You will also be able to use voice commands to open streaming services, like “Open Netflix”. You can also use voice commands to rewind content, skip to the next episode, switch input to other devices, etc. The Amazon Fire TV edition TVs from Element Electronics, Seiki, and Westinghouse will be available in 43”, 50”, 55”, and 65” sizes. They have not released any other pricing or availability information for now.

VIA: SlashGear