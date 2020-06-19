Amazon Fire tablets are based on Android but it’s topped by the Fire OS. You can say they are Android tablets but of course, Amazon just wants us to call them Fire tablets. The Android experience may be limited but there is a way for you to install more Google apps and other apps. You can even change a launcher with the help of the Amazon Fire Toolbox. Amazon sells these tablets at a low cost. They sell but the cheap price means a customized skin, locked bootloaders, and the absence of Google Play certification.

Genius devs can always do a workaround for such bootloaders. Sideloading Google apps is also possible. You can also debloat Fire OS and change the stock launcher if you want.

If you have an Amazon Fire or Fire HD tablet, you can do all those things with a new application developed by XDA Senior Member Datastream33. His app can remove those Amazon bloatware apps you know you won’t need and use.

The Amazon Fire Toolbox can work on a number of Fire tablet models from the Fire HD 6 released in 2014 to the latest model of the Fire HD 8. What the app does is use the Android Debug Bridge to communicate with the device. Some drivers are required and the USB Debugging feature must be enabled.

Once installed, the Amazon Fire Toolbox then shows a menu where you can access the following: ADB Shell, Custom Launcher, Density Modifier, Google Assistant, Google Services, Hybrid Apps, Lockscreen Wallpaper, Manage Everything Amazon, Modify System Settings, and Power Options. You can only access the app from a Windows device but may soon be ready for Linux. The dev also plans on coming up with a built-in rooting module and a stock firmware flasher. We’ll let you know once they are ready.