The last Fire HD products from Amazon we featured were the Fire HD 10 and some kid-friendly tablets. The top e-commerce site usually introduces new Fire tablets in the second half of each year but it just announced new models for the entire family. Perhaps the company is taking advantage of this time when a lot of people are just staying at home. It is an opportunity to sell more of its products since millions are looking to be entertained.

The lineup now includes an all-new Amazon Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and a Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. All three are different in many ways although they all have 8-inch screens. The Fire HD 8 comes with an HD display, 1280 x 800 resolution, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, max of 12-hour battery life, up to 1TB of memory via a microSD, and USB-C charging.

The $89.99 tablet is great for reading ebooks and magazines, playing mobile games, listening to your favorite songs, and watching TV shows and movies. Other features include Game Mode and Alexa plus Amazon-exclusive Family Library, Blue Shade, For You, and X-Ray among others. You can avail of two Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets for only $159.99. Choose from these colors: White, Plus, Black, and Twilight Blue. Shipping starts on June 3.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is an enhanced version. It looks the same but now comes with 3GB of RAM, faster charging via a 9W in-box USB-C charger, wireless charging, and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor. Amazon is offering the tablet for only $109.99.

You can now pre-order for the Fire HD 8 Plus. It already comes with six months off access to Kindle Unlimited. Get the tablet bundled with an Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by ANGREAT for only $139.99.

The most expensive tablet at $139.99 is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. It’s just the Fire HD 8 but with kid-friendly features and content. Amazon offers access to 20,000 kid-friendly ebooks, Audible books, educational apps and games, and age-appropriate videos.

The tablet also comes with a kid-proof case with an adjustable stand. Amazon has also added a two-year guarantee. For a limited time, you can buy two Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition units with a 25% discount.