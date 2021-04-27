The Amazon Fire line has new additions. They are as follows: the Amazon Fire HD 10, Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus, and the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids series. All are ideal for the whole family. The Fire product lineup gets longer each year so people have more choices. These are affordable devices that can fit any budget. Each one offers an updated design, brighter full HD screen, and more advanced features. The powerful performance delivered by each tablet is enough to keep parents and kids stay productive and entertained.

Get connected with family and friends with your new Amazon Fire tablet. You can also available of Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and a keyboard case if you purchase the Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids boasts a 10.1-inch HD display, kid-proof case, two-year worry-free guarantee, and Amazon Kids+ unlimited access. There is a “Learn First” feature that lets parents sets limits. Kids must finish school work or meet educational goals before they can play games or watch cartoons. Pre-order for the kids tablets are now open. Shipping will begin on May 26.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is perfect for the young children ages 3 to 7. There’s even a Pro variant, the Amazon Fire Kids Pro, meant for the older kids that are 6 to 12 years old.

Amazon Fire Kids Pro

The Amazon Fire Kids Pro is for the older kids that are not yet teens. Like the Fire HD 10 Kids, it offers flexible parental controls so the parents know what the children are watching or are doing. There is also a new Fire HD suite for entertainment and productivity.

The Pro somewhat offers kids independence. Of course, age-appropriate contents are still available. Parents are also encouraged to avail of the Amazon Kids+ subscription. For your peace of mind, the tablet comes with a two-year guarantee and a special slim protective case. You can choose from four colors and designs and three sizes.

The Amazon Fire Kids Pro is available for $99.99 (Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro), $139.99 (Fire HD 8 Kids Pro), and $199.99 (Fire HD 10 Kids Pro). Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is also $199.99.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Series

The Amazon Fire HD 10 runs on an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, 3GB RAM, and an all-day battery. The 10.1-inch screen offers 1080p Full HD resolution. The tablet is lighter and thinner in design.

The tablet comes with a 2MP selfie camera, 32GB or 64GB storage, microSD card for expansion, Dolby Atmos audio, and a split screen feature. The latter allows you to be more productive. You can multitask as you can see more on your screen. This one also comes with hands-free access to Alexa.

If you have an extra $30, get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus. It’s the better version with 4GB RAM, a premium finish, and wireless charging. You need to buy Anker’s Made for Amazon wireless charging dock separately though. Price tag reads $219.99.