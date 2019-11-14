The battle of the streaming services is officially underway as Apple TV+ and Disney+ are now officially available in several territories, challenging the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and several other players in the market. Apple had a particular challenge as initially some thought you needed to have an Apple device to be able to subscribe and stream the original series available in their service. And so now they are working double time in getting support from various devices including Amazon Fire TV.

An Engadget article states that you will now be able to stream the new video subscription service on several Amazon Fire devices including the 2nd generation Fire TV Cube and the 3rd generation Fire TV. Previously it was already available in Fire TV stick and eventually, it will also be on the Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV edition by the end of the year. Early next year, the JVC Fire TVs will also be able to join the action.

Aside from their usual suspects like iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices, Apple TV+ is also available in select smart TVs and dongles. They’re serious about trying to get some percentage of the streaming market despite being a very new player and not having as large a library as Netflix or as much clout as the also newly released Disney+. Their advantage is that they’re already available in 100 countries and they’re seriously undercutting their competitors with the $4.99 price tag for the entire family already.

If you buy a new Apple device, you also get free access to Apple TV+ for a year. You’ll have access to all their original programming like The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrel, SEE with Jason Momoa, Dickinson, and something for the kids, Helpsters from the makers of Sesame Street. You will also be able to stream though the app your iTunes library or all the movies and shows that you bought through the iTunes Store.

We’ll let you know if Apple TV+ will also be available in other devices. No news yet if this will eventually extend to Android phones and tablets.