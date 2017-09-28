Amazon seems to not be running out of ideas to expand their Echo line of smart speakers, even resorting to combining features from the previous ones to create a brand new hybrid. That seems to be the case with the newest member of their family, the Echo Spot. It is a smaller design but bigger than the Echo Dot and also features the display of the Echo Show. And of course you have Alexa to help you do all your tasks and bring you the information that you need.

The Echo Spot is small enough that you can place it in any room of your house. It’s perfect for a nightstand or a desk, as it can function as an alarm clock, a hub to turn the lights on and off, watch a video flash briefing, get weather information, or just show your schedule for the day. You will also be able to use it in the kitchen and set it as a timer for when you’re cooking, look at your shopping lists and call friends and family while you’re busy doing kitchen stuff.

It uses Amazon’s second-generation far-field technology plus it has four microphones, acoustic beam-forming technology, and enhanced noise cancellation so that even if you’re across the room or there’s a bit of noise between you and the speaker, Alexa will still be able to recognize and respond to you. If you have multiple Echo devices, it will respond from the one nearest to you. It can also play music directly with its built-in 2W speaker and you can also connect it to your other Bluetooth speakers. This means Alexa can be added to your home entertainment system.

Echo Spot will be available in black and white colors and will start shipping in the US December of this year. You can already start pre-ordering the device and it will cost you $129.99.

SOURCE: Amazon