If you own a pair of Amazon Echo Frames or you’re planning to buy a pair soon, we have good news for you. Amazon is bringing a couple more new colors to choose from and they’re also updating the current Alexa-enabled eyeglasses to make it easier for you to make calls and send SMS without having to bring out your connected smartphones. These new features make the connected eyeglasses more stylish and adaptive and make them “work harder for you” as it keeps you connected and engaged all day long.

The new features that Amazon is rolling out can be enjoyed by current owners of the Echo Frames as well as those still planning to buy a pair. You will now be able to call a contact that has been designated as a “Top Contact” by long pressing the touchpad on your frames so you don’t have to bring out your smartphone or even make a voice command. You can also now change your wake word from Alexa to Echo if you prefer to pronounce the latter.

Auto Volume has also now been updated so it will dynamically adjust based on environmental noise and not just at the start when you play a media session. There’s also a new Sleep Mode that will bring your frames into low-power mode when you place them upside down on the table. They will automatically turn on when you pick them up and place them on your face. Those who connect their frames to iOS phones will also now be able to send SMS hands-free like their Android counterparts.

Amazon is introducing two new colors as options for those planning to buy Echo Frames – Quartz Grey and Pacific Blue. Both will be available with prescription-ready, sunglass, or blue-light-filtering lenses. One of the current colors, the Modern Tortoise Echo Frames will also now be available with sunglass, or blue-light-filtering lenses. This means you can choose from a total of 13 different color and lens combinations.

The new colors and lens options for the Amazon Echo Frames will start shipping to customers by November 10. The prescription-ready lenses are priced at $249.99 while the specialty lenses are at $269.99. The new features will also start rolling out on the same date.