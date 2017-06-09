Another one bites the dust, at least in terms of offering unlimited cloud storage to its users. Amazon has announced that its previously unlimited cloud storage offering on Amazon Drive for just $60 a year is no more. What will happen is that they will instead be converted to just 1TB of storage space once your plan expires. They also have several plan options, but none that will let you upload whatever you want onto their cloud storage.

The problem that most companies had who offered unlimited storage is that people really took that word “unlimited” to heart. Users would upload entire movie and TV show collections, their whole music library, etc. , basically clogging up their whole system. Amazon didn’t say that that was why they were discontinuing unlimited storage, but we assume that is probably one of the reasons. That leaves users with no major option for such a cloud storage, although we do see a few deals every once in a while, but none like what Amazon was offering, and before that, Microsoft One Drive, who also eventually took it back.

Amazon Drive still has several options for those who need huge storage for their files. The lowest is at $11.99 per year for 100GB and if you really need a lot of space, they have up to 30TB for $1,799 per year. Those who were on the $60 per year for unlimited storage will still have that space to enjoy until your plan expires. You will be asked what plan do you want to migrate to or if you just want to discontinue altogether.

The good news, for those who have tons of photos they need to save, is that the unlimited photo storage is still there for Amazon Prime users. Well, that’s better than nothing. Your problem now is where to store your entire 10 seasons of Friends.

VIA: SlashGear