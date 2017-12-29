If you still haven’t gotten yourself something for Christmas, Amazon has a huge gift coming up for you. The Amazon Digital Day is happening this December 30 and you get major discounts on everything digital that the online retail giant has to offer: games, movies, apps, books, music, and even software. Think of it as Amazon Prime Day but this time you won’t get physical items delivered to your doorstep. So if you’re into all digital content, this will be an amazing day for you and your credit card.

Now’s your chance to get the critically acclaimed game Monument Valley II at 50% off and pay just $2.49. If you’re playing games like Final Fantasy XV, Game of War, and Mobile Strike, you get a Digital Day Pack with bonus gold, XP, speed ups, and resources. You also get up to 30% off on in-app purchases for games from Playrix like Gardenscapes and other scapes. You also get up to 30% off on console games like Sonic Forces, Civilization VI, NBA 2K18, and WWE 2K18 and up to 60% off on PC games like Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition, For Honor, Overwatch – Game of the Year Edition, etc.

If it’s movies , TV shows, and music that you’re after, you’ll get up to 60% off on blockbuster movies like Wonder Woman, Spiderman Homecoming, The Fate of the Furious, and various other titles. TV shows like Game of Thrones, American Gods, This Is Us, etc can also be bought for up to 50% off. If you subscribe to HBO Now, you’ll get $10 credit on Amazon.com. You can also get a 90-day free trial with Tidal and three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for a little less than a dollar.

Some of the Kindle best-sellers are on sale as well, for as low as $1.99. Titles include Option B by Sheryl Sandberg, Modern Romance by Aziz Ansari, Darker by E.L, James, and Game of Thrones. Digital comics and graphic novels are also being offered at a discount, with up to 80% off on Marvel titles like Star Wars, Hulk, Thor, Secret Empire, and other best-selling titles. Most of these deals are only available on December 30 while some are currently ongoing already.

SOURCE: Amazon