Amazon devices discounted to kick off Prime Day early

Amazon Prime Day is a yearly awaited event for those who love getting big discount and deals while shopping online. It officially kicks off at 3PM Eastern, but that hasn’t stopped the online retail giant from getting a head start. And if you’ve been dreaming of getting an Echo smart speaker, a Fire TV device or a Kindle, then this is the best time to get it before you get distracted with all the other things that will be on offer once Prime Day officially starts.

From the name of the promo itself, you know that you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to be able to enjoy all of these amazing deals that will be available and you’ll be able to access it for just 40 hours. So it’s good for them to give us these discounted Amazon devices earlier, and you’ll get to save more than just a couple of bucks if you get them. These are significant discounts so if you’re still on the fence about getting any of these devices, you should probably decide by now.

The Echo Dot is relatively affordable already but you’ll get a $20 discount anyway, so you can get the small smart speaker at just $29.99 now. The Fire TV Stick is available at half of its original price so you only need to pay $19.99 to be able to get this device that lets you stream your content onto your TV screen. The Dash buttons, which lets you quick order for brands that you regularly buy from Amazon, is now just $0.99 per button when regularly, it’s $4.99. So you might want to stock up on those buttons if you do a lot of online shopping with brands supported by the Dash buttons.

As for the more expensive Amazon devices, you get to save up on a lot more. The Echo Show is now just $129.99 so you can get a smart speaker with a screen for a steal (original SRP is $229.99). The Echo Look is at 50% off so it’s now just $99.99. If it’s a book reader you’re looking for, the Kindle Paperwhite is just $79.99, discounted at 33%. The Fire HD tablet meanwhile is just $99.99. The recently launched Fire TV Cube, a hands-free streaming media player with Alexa support, is discounted at 25% off so you can just get it at $89.99.

Meanwhile, in non-Amazon device news, the Essential Phone is probably one of the best smartphone deals in the Prime Day sale. Normally it’s priced at $499 but for a limited time (hours) only, you can get it at $249.99. While the device has gotten mixed reviews, it is a flagship device after all so the specs are more than decent and the look and feel is premium. To check out the other Prime Day deals, check out Amazon’s dedicated page.

VIA: SlashGear, Amazon