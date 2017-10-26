There are several relatively affordable security cameras available in the market now, but sometimes the quality of the video that you see is quite grainy and low-res. Having low-quality video sometimes defeats the purpose. The new Amazon Cloud Cam promises an intelligent indoor security system that brings 1080p Full HD quality videos as well as tons of other features that will allow you to monitor and keep track of your house, even if you’re not there yourself. Plus it has Alexa integration and it only costs $119.99.

The 1080p video quality isn’t the only thing that the Cloud Cam is offering to entice you to get one or two (or more) of its devices and place it around your house. It has night vision, two-way audio, and the all-important cloud storage to save your video clips. You get access to the last 24 hours of your clips that are stored in your AWS cloud and can support up to three cameras. But if you have a subscription, it can support up to 10 cameras, additional storage space for videos, and unlimited downloads and shares of the video clips. You also get Person Detection which can flag human activity and Zones which lets you ignore certain parts of the house.

The Cloud Cam also has support for Amazon Key which enables not just secure home access for your guests but even in-home deliveries by giving a unique digital key. The former seems convenient but the latter is actually kind of a risky and scary service to have. I’d rather the delivery person just leaves the package at the door than giving them temporary access to my house, even if I can monitor everything from my Cloud Cam.

The Cloud Cam is available for $119.99, but if you get the two-pack, you only pay $199.99 and the three-pack is at $289.99. The subscription has three tiers: Basic ($6.99/mo, $69/yr) which support 7 days of clips for 3 cameras, Extended ($9.99/mo, $99/yr) which has 14 days for up to 5 cameras, and Pro ($19.99/mo, $199/yr) which has 30 days of clips for 10 cameras. You can try a subscription for free up to 30 days.

SOURCE: Amazon