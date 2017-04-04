Amazon wants to get further ahead in the e-commerce game by launching a new mobile payment service. This isn’t Amazon Pay or an enhanced Login and Pay with Amazon but a totally different service. Officially called as Amazon Cash, this one lets the shopper add cash to his account. Simply show a barcode at a retailer and the cash will be applied on your account. Just present the barcode and you can quickly finish a transaction on the website.

You can add up to $500 to your Amazon Cash account from a $15 starting amount. It’s as good as cash so you can pay for your goods without any hassle. You can add to your Amazon Cash by paying for it at some of the more popular stores you frequent like VG’s Grocery, Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Kum & Go, Sheetz, CVS Pharmacy, and Speedway.

Simply put, this Amazon Cash is non-credit “cashless” mobile payment service that is very similar to PayPal My Cash Card. It is one convenient way to pay for goods without having to think of your credit card bills. As long as you have enough cash in your bank account, feel free to add more to your Amazon Cash so you can go shop on Amazon online.

Amazon Cash is powered and secured by Green Dot as a barcode-only service. Without a barcode, you cannot finish a transaction. What’s good about this service is that there are no fees that will be deducted from your account. It’s more of a prepaid card so as soon as you checkout and pay in a physical store, funds are immediately added to your account.

VIA: TechCrunch

SOURCE: Amazon