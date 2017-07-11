If you’ve been thinking about buying one of Amazon’s Echo devices so you can bring Alexa and all that she can do to your household, now is probably the time to do so. The Prime Day deals will only last for 30 hours and it looks like the discounts for the smart speakers are huge. Aside from that, there’s a whole bunch of other things you can check out, but as for the Alexa-powered hardware, you will get up to half price on some of the devices.

The original Amazon Echo, that tall spherical drink of water (figuratively), will be available at half the price. You can get it during Prime Day for just $89.99. Meanwhile, the smaller Echo Dot also has a pretty small discount at $34.99 (original price is $39.99). You will save $50 on the Amazon Tap portable speaker as it will just be for $79. The newest kid on the block, the touchscreen display-carrying Echo Show, will not have a discount, but you can buy it with an Arlo Security camera, you’ll be able to save $75.

Aside from the Echo devices themselves, there are also accessories available at big discounts as well: the Echo Dot case is just for $9.99 while the Sling cover for the Amazon Tap will cost $14.99. Kindle e-readers and tablets are on sale too: the original Kindle is at $49.99 ($30 saving) while the Kindle Voyage will be at $149.99 (originally $199.99) and the flagship Kindle Oasis will be $50 off ($289.99 normally).

The Amazon Prime Day is of course exclusive only for Amazon Prime subscribers. It is not just a way for them to clear stocks but also to get as many Alexa-powered devices out there to compete with the Google Assistant, Siri, and other AI digital voice assistants.

VIA: SlashGear