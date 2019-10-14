Amazon earlier promised that they will be bringing multi-lingual modes for Alexa devices specifically in the U.S., Canada, and India. Now they’re rolling out the first part of that promise as customers in the U.S. can now have Spanish language for all their Echo and Alexa-supported devices. Even better, they will be able to seamlessly switch between English and Spanish in the Multi-lingual mode and Alexa, of course, gets a brand-new Spanish voice for all the Spanish speaking customers in the country.

The Spanish mode and the multi-lingual mode will allow users to talk to Alexa in Spanish and to have access to hundreds of skills in that language. You’ll be able to ask Alexa to play your favorite music, ask for the latest news and what’s the current weather in specific places, control their connected smart home devices, add reminders, etc. You will also be able to enjoy skills from partner brands with Spanish connections like Univision, Telemundo, etc.

The multi-lingual mode will work in both English and Spanish. If you ask Alexa something in English, she will reply in English and if you speak to her in Spanish, she will also understand and respond in Spanish. Eventually, users in Canada will also be able to have English and French while those in India will have English and Hindi. But if you want Alexa to just be in Spanish, you can also just choose Spanish as the default language.

To celebrate this new feature, Amazon Music listeners in the U.S. will be able to enjoy new Latin music playlists. Just ask Alexa to play playlists like Sin Filtro (urban), Tierra Tropical (dance), Puro Reggaeton (the name speaks for itself) and you’ll get your Spanish-language songs.

Spanish in the U.S. is now rolling out to users on all Echo and Alexa Built-In Devices. They have not given a time-table as to when multi-lingual mode will roll out in Canada and India so we’ll keep you posted as soon as we have news.