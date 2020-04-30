The evolution of the smartwatch has not been as exciting as smartphones, but there are still some pretty interesting things going on in there. First it looked like a chunky sports watch and then they tried to make it look like more of a traditional watch but with smart functions. One brand is trying to do away with both kinds of designs and is trying to look more like a wristband fitness wearable, only more stylish and still with smartwatch sensibilities rather than just fitness bands. The Amazfit X Smartwatch by Huami (backed by Xiaomi) goes for the curved and button-free look.

The Amazfit X comes with a 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display and is curved at 92 degrees on your wrist. It is narrower than your average smartwatch but is longer so you need to scroll less but it also has, of course, less content on the screen. It has a 326ppi HD resolution display with 100% NTSC color saturation and peak brightness of 400 nits. It has a titanium alloy uni-body so it gives you a sleek look that should be more fashionable if you don’t want to look like you’re wearing a smartwatch.

It doesn’t have buttons or a watch crown but instead has a pressure force-sensing button on the right side. It should be able to respond to your finger’s pressure with “textured, natural vibrations”. And if you live a more active lifestyle, it has 3D Corning Gorilla glass and anti-fingerprint coating so it should be scratch-resistant and easy-to-clean. The 200 mAh curved Iithium battery should make it last 7 days on a single charge.

It has the Huami self-developed BioTracker PPG optical sensor to give you heart rate monitoring and also detect stress levels through heart rate viability. It also has a Spo2 sensor to measure oxygen levels or oxygen saturation in your blood. It is 5ATM water-resistant so you can use it in various sports modes. It has push notifications for emails, calendars, etc and you can also have various built-in apps installed.

The Amazfit X is available to purchase through IndieGoGo. It’s not really crowdfunding for its creation but it’s there on the site at a discounted rate of $149 for those that want to be early purchasers of the device. This super early bird rate will only be available for a limited time so if you feel like getting yourself one, now should be the time as they will be shipping globally for free.