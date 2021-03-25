Chinese brand Huami, which will soon be rebranded as Zepp, earlier announced their new Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch, a slightly upgraded version of the original T-Rex. Now the device is finally available in the U.S and soon in the U.K and is priced around $180. While the specs are mostly the same as with the previously released T-Rex smartwatch, the Pro version brings better water resistance as well as better sensors to deliver more accurate health metrics.

The original Amazfit T-Rex was a pretty decent smartwatch so slight improvements to it makes for a still decent and maybe even better device. Originally it had 5ATM water resistance and with the Pro version, it has now been doubled to 10ATM so the device is something you can wear while swimming or taking a bath. It also has a new BioTraker 2 PPG optical sensor so you should be able to get more accurate heart rate measurements and other health metrics.

The rest of the specs are almost similar to its predecessor. The T-Rex Pro has a round 1.3-inch AMOLED display and comes with a 360 x 360 pixel resolution. It weighs in at 59 grams excluding the strap and its dimensions are 47.7×47,7×13.5mm. It is packaged in a polycarbonate casing with metal buttons and soft silicone straps. It has an always-on display, MIL-STD-810 and onboard GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo positioning.

It comes with a 390mAh battery that should last up to 18 days on a single charge but with typical use. Using things like GPS and other sensors will of course lessen the battery life considerably. It also has SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitor and can track your sleep as well. There are over 100 sports modes for fitness tracking and it has a rugged design for various kinds of physical activities.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro runs on Zepp’s own RTOS operating system so you get basic smartwatch functions. It can connect to any Android device running on version 5.0 and above. It’s now available in the U.S. for $180 at the Amazfit online store and by March 31, U.K customers can buy it for £139 through Argos and Amazon.