Amazfit has been known for its advanced sports, health, and fitness tracking. We remember the Amazfit Stratos multi-sport GPS Smartwatch and the Amazfit GTR Smartwatch only from last year. At this week’s CES, the company has announced a new model that will probably remind you of Jurassic Park. It doesn’t have any dinosaur-themed design but the name definitely will make you think of the Mesozoic era. The Amazfit T-Rex outdoor smartwatch is already the seventh wearable offering from the Amazfit line by Huami.

Huami (not a mix of Huawei and Xiaomi) has designed the Amazfit T-Rex as another rugged smartwatch with a durable style. It offers top performance with its fitness and sports function. It’s military-certified so you know the smartwatch is really tough.

The T-Rex is one affordable military certified outdoor smartwatch. It’s been certified by the United States Department of Defense. If you’re the outdoorsy type and are always-on-the-go, consider the Amazfit T-Rex. It doesn’t matter where you go because the highly durable polymer body can withstand the harshest conditions. Like the Cat S32 rugged phone we showed you earlier, this one has also passed a series of MIL-STD-810G quality tests.

The smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, always-on display, 360 x 360 pixel resolution, a 20-day battery life, GPS + GLONASS, 14 sports modes, and a 5ATM water-resistant design. The wearable device also features heart rate alerts and heart-rate monitoring courtesy of the BioTracker PPG optical sensor.

The Amazfit T-Rex will be sold for $140 beginning this month. Another model is coming in February–the Amazfit Bip S. This is a colorful smartwatch that features the Huami-PAI indicator of personal activity, 5 ATM water resistance, 40-day battery life, built-in GPS, and weighs only 30g.