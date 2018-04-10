Don’t be confused here. Huami is not a combination of Huawei and Xiaomi but we know it is related to the latter. The Amazfit Stratos watch is not the first from the company but it is perhaps the more advanced multisport GPS smartwatch to date, at least, from Huami. Aside from the Amazfit BIP and Amazfit Pace, the Sratos is a new health and fitness tracker that offers important data and real-time analytics. The wearable can track 12 different sports, activities, and training.

If you’re not convinced about this device, know that it was recognized in Product Design at the Red Dot Award 2018. You can get one for $199.99 from Amazfit.com. It can be worth your money if you’re also into fitness. Its main goal is to start an advanced biomedical technology so professionals and amateurs can both train and be able to reach their ultimate performance.

Amazfit Stratos makes use of the Zepp multi-sport sensor and training platform that includes 12 major modes from running to cycling to swimming trail running, skiing, triathlon, and soccer modes. For this project by Huami, worked with Firstbeat for the heart rate analytics engine.

Amazfit is for anyone who desires to improve performance. You can also try to understand your physiological data if you want. Check your Training Effect highlights, Recovery Time, and Training Load.

Amazfit Stratos, our new premium multisport GPS smartwatch, feat. 5 ATM water-resistance for swim / triathlon tracking, heart rate, onboard music, tennis, soccer and ski tracking as well as VO2max fitness level https://t.co/PTjqEJViuk w/ @firstbeatInfo @zepplabs #amazfit #huami pic.twitter.com/Rj08Ukl7dW — Amazfit (@amazfit) April 9, 2018

SOURCE: Huami