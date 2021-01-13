For those who are thinking of getting new smartwatches to kick off their 2021, you will not lack choices as a lot of brands are now introducing their new models for the year. Amazfit is one of those

OEMs and now they’re introducing their latest wearables, the GTR 2e and the GTS 2e smartwatches as part of their GTS 2 and GTR 2 family that they introduced last year. The two are branded as “the perfect blend of style and health for today’s active consumers.”

The Essential all-in-one Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches

The GTS 2e has a rotatable 1.65-inch HD AMOLED screen with 341 PPI pixel density which they say is comparable to the clarity of the latest smartphones. It comes with a battery that can last for 14 days with “typical use”. Meanwhile, the GTR 2e has a slightly smaller but also rotatable 1.39-inch HD AMOLED screen with 326 PPI pixel density to give you a “clear and vivid display”. The battery can last for up to 24 days but of course, this is depending on how you use your smartwatch.

Those are the major differences between the two models but the other specs are applicable to both. The new Amazfit smartwatches come with a borderless design using curved glass and an aluminum alloy body that is pretty lightweight and comfortable as you wear it for long periods. They have the latest BioTracker 2 PPG high-precision optical sensor which gives 24-hour heart rate monitoring. You can also measure your blood-oxygen saturation level and uses the Personal Activity Intelligence Health Assessment System to analyze all the health and activity tracking data that your watch collects.

Both devices have 90 built-on sports modes and it will also be able to track your sleep by tracking your sleep breathing condition. It can also tell you what your stress levels are throughout the day, whether it’s relaxed, normal, medium, or high. The smartwatches also have Intelligent Voice Assistance which you can use even when offline. It didn’t mention a third-party one like Google Assistant so it might be a built-in voice assistant.

The Amazfit GTR 2e and Amazfit GTS 2e are now available in North America for $139.99 through the official website and through Amazon. It’s also now available in the UK through Argos and then at the website and Amazon at a later date.