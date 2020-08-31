AmazFit may not be as popular as Fitbit or Mi Band but the Huami-owned wearable brand does have its following. They recently rebranded itself to Zepp and now they’ve released the first products under the new name and logo: the Zepp E Square and the Zepp E Circle. From those variant names, it’s a bit obvious what their differences are (clue: it’s their screen shape). The wearables are being marketed as “complete wellness devices” as they offer activity and sleep tracking as well as heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

The Zepp E Circle has an obviously circular shape and has a 1.28” AMOLED display with a 416 x 416 resolution. Meanwhile, the slightly bigger Zepp E Square, has a, you got it, square display with a 1.65” AMOLED display with a 348 x 442 resolution. They are promising up to 7 days of battery life with their 188mAh battery which takes 2 hours to fully charge. It can last up to 15 days with the basic watch mode. This is because it’s running on Zepp’s proprietary smartwatch OS and not Wear OS.

Since its branding is a wellness device, the highlights of the smartwatches are its health-related features. It can track your sleep stages including light an deep sleep, REM, and awake time. It gives you a sleep score so you can take steps to sleep better. It also has a heart-rate sensor that not just measures your heart rate but will also be able to monitor your stress in a future update. It also has an Sp02 sensor for your blood oxygen saturation monitoring. And it is able to track 11 sports modes.

Both Zepp E Circle and Zepp E Square are made of stainless steel but they have similar and different colors available when it comes to bands and materials. They both have leather bands for the Polar Night Black and Moon Grey and a fluoroelastomer band in Onyx Black. Zepp E Square has a leather band for the Deep Sea Blue and a fluoroelastomer for the Pebble Grey, and a Metallic Black Special Edition. The Zepp E Circle has a fluoroelastomer for the Ice Blue and a Champagne Gold Edition.

You can buy the Zepp E series for $249 now in the U.S. while in the UK, it will be available starting September 1 and will cost £209. This is a good option for those who prefer more health and wellness functionalities for their smartwatches rather than just an extension of their smartphone.