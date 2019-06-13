Amazfit is already a known brand in health and fitness tracking business. We first saw the Amazfit PACE as an affordable GPS-enabled running watch in 2016 followed by the Amazfit BIP, Stratos multi-sport GPS watch, and the Verge futuristic smartwatch. This 2019, we’re treated to new devices: the Amazfit Verge 2, Amazfit Smartwatch 2, and Amazfit Smartwatch 2 ECG Edition. Don’t be confused but these three are all ideal for those who really want to get fit and healthy and need some digital assistance.

Amazfit Smartwatch 2



The Amazfit Smartwatch 2 comes equipped with a 1.39-inch OLED screen with 454 x 454 pixel resolution, Gorilla Glass 3, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 4-core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB onboard storage, and support for 4G VoLTE. The wearable device can last up to 28 hours of on continuous usage. There are ten sports modes available for every physical activity you may be interested in doing. It comes with a built-in eSIM communication module. As the first 4G VoLTE smartwatch from the brand, expect fast mobile internet connection courtesy of China Unicom.

Amazfit 2 ECG

The smartwatch has a special ECG version. The design is the same but with some tweaks on the specs and features. The Amazfit team describes this as a health management expert with high-precision ECG sensor. It also comes with a BioTracker and a 24-hour heart rate monitoring feature.

Amazfit Verge 2



The Amazfit Verge 2 smartwatch also works as an ECG monitor. It can rival the Apple Watch 4 with its many features but the ECG is its highlight. It also boasts e-SIM support plus IP68 water and dust-resistance rating, and the Snapdragon Wear 2500. It also comes with a 1.39-inch 454 x 454 AMOLED screen.

Price of the Amazfit Verge 2 starts at 999 CNY which is around $145 in the US. The ECG version costs 1299 CNY ($190).

Note that Amazfit is from Huami. The latter is another Xiaomi sub-brand so more points for the Chinese OEM that’s been venturing into the health and fitness lifestyle.