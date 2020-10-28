A couple of months ago, we shared with you that Amazfit was being rebranded to Zepp. It released new Zepp E smartwatches. We thought no new Amazfit-branded watches would still be introduced but today, we’re seeing the new Amazfit GTS 2 and Amazfit GTR 2. These are the latest health and fitness watches from the company. If you’ve been trying to get fit and healthy, you may want to check out these two new smartwatches. Both phones will be sold globally but the United States and the United Kingdom are getting them first.

The Amazfit GTR 2 will be available first beginning this October 30 in both the UK and the US. The Amazfit GTS 2 will come to the US on November 1 and on November 15 in the UK. Both watches are priced at $179 and £159, respectively.

The watches differ in many ways. The Amazfit GTS 2 comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen on a rectangular aluminum body. The silicone straps measure 20mm. The Amazfit GTR 2 comes with a round 1.39-inch AMOLED screen. You can choose between the Classic edition or the Sport edition. The Classic model comes with a 22m leather strap and a stainless steel casing. The Sport model boasts a 22mm silicone strap and an aluminum body.

The GTR 2 has a bigger 417mAh battery that can last up to 14 days or longer in saving mode up to 38 days. The GTS 2 only has a 246mAh battery that can last up to a week or up to 20 days. Between the two, the GTS 2 is lighter at 24.7g sans the strap. The Sport edition of the GTR 2 is 31.5g while the Classic edition weighs 39g.

Both phones come with almost the same features: heart rate sensor, gyro, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, built-in GPS, GLONASS, and 5ATM waterproofing. They already feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. They support Amazon Alexa with the help of a built-in mic and a speaker.