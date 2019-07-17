Amazfit first introduced the Stratos multi-sport GPS smartwatch last year. It came with advanced sports tracking and was then followed by a new model plus health and fitness trackers. Amazfit Verge futuristic smartwatch was also made available in the US late in December. Today, we’re seeing a new wearable offering in the form of the Amazfit GTR which is available in two sizes: 47mm and 42mm. It boasts a sophisticated and elegant design while remaining slim and delicate-looking. The large screen is just perfect for the busy eyes as you can see a lot of things at a glance.

The Amazfit GTR makes an impression with its long battery life. It is said to last up to 24 days. That’s over three weeks of non-stop smartwatch experience on standard use.

The CNY 999 ($145) smartwatch features a round OLED screen in two sizes. It may remind you of the Amazfit Smart Watch 2 but now with better screens with 326ppi pixel density, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, anti-glare coating, and zirconium ceramic bezel. The smaller variant only has a 1.2-inch screen with 390 x 390px resolution. The larget variant has a 410mAh LiPo battery. That’s two times bigger than the 195mAh battery on the 42mm watch which can only last up to 12 days.

Amazfit GTR smartwatch will also come equipped with a GPS+GLONASS receiver. It’s built-in and it’s something you can use in different exercises and activities. There is a heart rate monitor aside from the usual smartwatch functions. Use the watch to receive incoming calls and texts, as well as, display notifications, weather information, and play music. If you need a compass, the watch also has it.

The smaller Amazfit GTR 42mm standard edition costs CNY 800 ($120). You can choose from the Pink, White, or Black silicone straps. A special edition will be available with a white leather strap and 60 cubic zirconia. The new wearable is now available on Tmall in China.