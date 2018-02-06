If you’re not that brand-conscious when it comes to devices and would rather have something that you don’t need to charge every day, then a new wearable from Huami is now available in the market. The Amazfit BIP not only boasts of more than decent features, but it also has a design that looks more like the Apple Watch than some of the fitness bands that are in its range. But the two best things about it is that it can last for 45 days (or so they say) and that it only costs $99.

The Amazfit BIP has a 1.2-inch always-on touch display with a colored screen and protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with an AF coating. While the brand may not be as known as the other smartwatch brands available in the market, this device does have good features like an optical heart rate sensor to track your tracking heart rate and VO2 Max. It also has a geomagnetic sensor so it can serve as a compass if you’re lost, a barometer to measure the altitude of where you are, and a 3-axis accelerometer so it can track both your activities and your sleep.

Its 190mAh battery can last more than a month before it needs to be charged, according to Huami. The BIP also has an IP68 rating so it is dust and water resistant. It also has built-in GPS and GLONASS, and weighs 1.1 ounces. It comes in four colors: Onyx Black, Kokoda Green, White Cloud, and Cinnabar Red. But only the black one is already available while the other three are for pre-order and shipments start by March.

The Amazfit BIP is only $99 and despite that budget-tier price, it has features that not a lot of wearables, whether fitness bands or smartwatches, actually have in that segment. So if you’re okay with not going with a big name brand, this is something you can check out.

