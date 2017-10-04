Industry observers are saying that the reason why Google’s Allo messaging service hasn’t taken off as fast as they want is that it’s not as accessible yet as its other competitors. Despite having nice stickers and integration with other Google products, it’s still lagging behind in terms of numbers of users. But with the introduction of Allow for Web a couple of months ago, they’re hoping it will become more popular. Now they are also expanding its availability to Firefox and Opera.

Allo Chief Amit Fulay announced on Twitter that the web version of the Allo messaging app is now also available on the Firefox and Opera browsers. When it rolled out in August, it was only accessible on the Chrome browser, since it’s a Google product of course and they also assumed that most Allo users are probably Chrome users as well. Those using iOS will also be able to access Allo for web, provided the browser they use is any of the ones mentioned above.

While you can, of course, install the Allo app on your phone or tablet to be able to chat with your friends, having a web version lets you access it on your desktop or laptop and also if you don’t want to install the app itself. Having it in as many platforms as possible will help convince people to use it over or together with other messaging apps. And people, they do have really great stickers if that’s your thing.

You should update your browser to the latest build and then try out Allo for web on Firefox and Opera. If you’re on Chrome, then just carry on.

SOURCE: Google