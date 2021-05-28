All the latest Acer Chromebooks you can buy

Our last feature on Acer was back in January. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Chromebook Spin 511 were officially announced. The two followed the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and the Chromebook Spin 513 from last year. This time, the Taiwanese tech giant is introducing four new models to the Acer 2021 Chromebook range. The lineup includes one model that boasts a large 17-inch display and Thunderbolt 4. There are plenty of Chromebook options in the market today but we know those from Acer are reliable no matter what the price point is.

The most affordable is $269 while the most expensive is at $699 which is good enough. The 2021 Chromebooks from Acer also offer Intel Evo verification and are able to deliver fast connectivity.

Acer Chromebook 314



Let’s start with the one with the lowest price. The Acer Chromebook 314 is brings Chrome OS on a budget. It features a 14-inch LCD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution. Touch is optional.

The device runs on a 15-hour battery and MediaTek MT8183 processor. It doesn’t offer Thunderbolt, just USB Type-C. Price starts at $269.99 when it’s available in July.

Acer Chromebook 514

The Acer Chromebook 514 comes with a backlit keyboard and optional fingerprint sensor. It’s ready for rugged use with the MIL-STD 810H durable casing to protect the 14-inch display. It can last up to ten hours and run on 11th Gen Intel Celeron Core processor. You can use the two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports. Available from $599.99 in October.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the flagship model. It also comes with an Enterprise Spin version. It comes with an Intel Evo certification. The display is only 13.5-inches with 2256 x 1054 resolution but it’s powerful with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, fast-charging battery, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It will be out next month for only $699.99.

Acer Chromebook 317



The Acer Chromebook 317 comes with a 17.3-inch panel with Full HD resolution. It comes with a backlit keyboard plus a numeric keypad. It runs on an Intel Celeron processor with WiFi 6 (Gig+) and also a 10-hour battery. Pricing is set at only $379.99.