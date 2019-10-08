Lenovo’s Motorola isn’t taking a break. It’s only taking its sweet time before it introduces the latest Motorola One phone. The market has been waiting for the Motorola One Macro or the Moto G8 Play as some details were leaked. We said the Motorola One Macro would be launching in India first but we’ll take everything with a pinch of salt until the official launch. But then here is a new set of images that tell us a Motorola phone may be released soon with an all-screen display. This one will come with a pop-up selfie camera plus almost premium specs like the 64MP camera.

The Motorola One will be a mid-range phone with 6.39-inch screen, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, IPS technology, 3600mAh battery, 32MP f/2.0 retractable selfie shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 64MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.2 + depth sensor, microSD card slot for memory expansion. The phone also features NFC and FM radio.

There is still a headphone jack so that’s good. The phone also runs on Android 10 without any custom layer. You will also find a Dual-SIM hybrid tray, rear fingerprint sensor, and LED on the fingerprint sensor.

Instead of a notch or a camera hole, the Motorola One will boast an all-screen system. The chin and forehead are small while the sides are almost bezel-less. There is a dual-camera setup at the back with an LED flash and depth sensor. Interestingly, it also houses a retractable front-facing camera.