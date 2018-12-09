While you probably will never run out of music to listen to, no matter what streaming service you prefer, sometimes it’s hard to actually decide what to listen to. That’s where a music service’s recommendation and digital assistance comes in handy. If you’re using Amazon Music and in effect, Alexa, the good news is that the latest update now brings you better voice controls, at least when it comes to finding new music to listen to. As always though, the more you use it, the better it will get.

When you’ve gotten tired of your usual playlists, all you have to say is “Alexa, help me find a playlist” or you can even add some qualifiers, like a specific genre or a particular occasion and situation (Alexa, help me find jazz music for my dinner party). Alexa will then ask some follow-up questions in order to help narrow down her recommendations. Your listening history is also taken into consideration before she will come up with suggested playlists for you.

“Alexa, play some music” is one of the most popular voice commands for Amazon, but it’s quite a bit generic. But the update will now bring you a more personalized playlist based on what you’ve previously listened to, what you’ve liked and disliked in the past, and what music is present in your existing playlists. She will also include new music from artists that you follow.

In order for Alexa to also better understand your musical taste, you can now tell her directly whether or not you like something. While the music is playing, you can say “Alexa, I like this song” or “Alexa, I don’t like this”. So when you tell her “Alexa, play music I like”, a playlist of the tracks that you previously liked and listened to will come up.

As with a lot of these digital assistants, you need to use the feature more in order to help it improve. The update should already be available for Amazon Music and Amazon Prime subscribers so check it out if it’s available to you and then try it out with your Echo speaker or any Alexa-powered device.

VIA: SlashGear