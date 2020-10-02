Alexa has recently added new communication, entertainment, and safety features. Amazon has been making related changes even before like allowing Alexa Routines to be shared through URL link. Alexa also now lets you pay for gas through voice commands at Exxon and Mobil gas stations. Further changes and integration features have been made within the Alexa App as an all-new Auto Mode has been introduced. Auto Mode in the mobile app has been improved in many ways. The phone becomes a smart display when you’re driving. It can help you navigate and do other stuff while inside a vehicle.

Even inside your car, Alexa can help you. As described by Amazon, the app features large, easy-to-read visual plus large touch targets. Actions are intuitive for frequently used features. You can easily make calls, navigate to saved destinations, and play music.

More features can be performed with Alexa and you can see them at the bottom of the screen. Check out the four screens available: Auto Mode, Navigation, Communicate, and Play. Each one also shows a menu bar where you can easily switch between the different screens.

The Auto Mode home screen offers a quick, one-touch screen to frequent actions. There are shortcuts to play-pause media, make a call, or navigate to a location. Just tap on an action or command Alexa to do the job. The Navigate screen offers fast access to a favorite place. Select a destination and then a navigation app will launch.

The Communicate screen lets you talk to people while driving. Place a call or control your other Alexa devices at home. You can announce to your family that you are on your way home or are about to arrive. Last but not least is the Play screen that lets you play recently played media files. You can begin where you left off the last time.

A ‘Start My Commute’ feature is also available. You are free to listen to music, listen to the news, play any game. As we mentioned earlier, you can take advantage of “Alexa, pay for gas” at Exxon and Mobil gas stations.

Alexa’s new Auto Mode will be available for Android and iOS soon. It will be ready in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, India, New Zealand, and Australia.