Someone..err, something is celebrating her its birthday. Alexa is turning a year older and you can bet that Amazon’s very own smart assistant is becoming wiser. The top e-commerce site just announced that it’s offering big discounts on Alexa-powered devices in the coming days. It will be a limited offering but this means those who have been wanting to buy a smart device can avail of the promo. Amazon is listing several products powered by the virtual assistant from the Echo Dot to the Kindle Fire tablets to the Ecobee4 thermostat among others.

The latest Alexa gadgets aren’t included yet so don’t count on the Echo Plus and the 2017 version of the Echo to be sold at a discount yet, just the older models. One of the best deals we recommend you avail is the Amazon Tap which is now $50 cheaper. A Fire TV Stick with Echo Dot bundle is now with a $20 discount while you can save as much as $33 when you get three units of Echo Dots. Those are big savings if you’ve been contemplating on testing out Alexa on different devices.

A 10-inch Fire Tablet with Echo Dot bundle will cost you $50 less. Meanwhile, getting either Ultimate Ears’ new UE BLAST or UE MEGABLAST will give you a free charging dock worth $39.99. The Ecobee4 thermostat is now $209.99 ($40 off) while the Eufy Genie now costs $24.99, down from $34.

Alexa directly rivals the Google Assistant. It’s also Amazon’s answer to Cortana and Siri but Alexa is fast becoming more popular alongside Google’s offering.

VIA: SlashGear