If you’re using Alexa powered devices, then you must have already started using Routines by now. It lets you automate a series of actions with just one voice command. But one thing that has been missing from this feature is the ability to add music to the routine, which is kind of one of the most important things for some people. But now Amazon has announced they are adding the ability to play music from your favorite streaming services like Amazon Music and Spotify.

If it’s the first time you’re heading of Routines, then we need to catch you up especially if you’re using Echo devices. Using your Alexa app, you can set up several actions as part of a routine that you can activate with just one voice command. For example, when you say “Alexa, good morning”, it can automatically turn on your lights, start up your coffee maker, turn on (or off) your thermostat, and now, you can add playing music as well.

Some of the supported music services for Routines include Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, TuneIn, I Heart Radio, SAAAVN, etc. So you can now trigger music players whether it’s for a preset routine like Get Motivated (listen to thought-provoking news, a motivational quote, and then your favorite song) or whether you create a trigger phrase of your own, music will now be part of whatever routine you want your smart home to do.

If you want to start a Routine, just go to the Alexa app on your smartphone, go to the left-side menu and tap on Routines. Tap on the + sign on the upper right side then choose your trigger phrase under “When this happens”. Then choose the action that you want to happen, and add music, news, traffic, etc to add to the routine.

