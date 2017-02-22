When Amazon introduced the latest iteration of the Fire TV Stick last year, the question is always will it be available in other markets aside from the US? A few months later, we have an answer. If you’re in the UK, Germany, or Japan you can now pre-order the video streaming stick which comes with an Alexa-powered remote through Amazon’s online store of course. The device will be available in the market by April 6 but if you want to be one of the first to own it, then pre-ordering it would be the best option.

This version of the Fire TV Stick should actually be faster than the previous one, since it has a quad-core processor. And of course it has that remote with Alexa living inside of it. This means you just speak into the remote’s microphone and you can get it to do or help you with anything that the voice assistant can do. You can search for videos that you want to watch, open apps you need to use, or even as specific as skipping the opening credits of a show you’ve been watching for the nth time.

You can launch more than 7,000 apps, games, and Alexa skills like checking the weather, accessing your calendar, adding events to your calendar, etc. Supported video services include Amazon Video (of course), Netflix, YouTube, and since it’s in the UK, BBC Player, ITV Hub, etc. It has 8GB of storage and 1GB of memory for the apps and games. It also utilizes 802.11ac Wi-Fi so you can stream these videos faster. You can also

You can already pre-order the Fire TV Stick for £39.99 in the UK and it will start shipping by April 6. It will also eventually be available in UK outlets like Dixons Carphone, Argos, John Lewis, Tesco and Maplin. Those interested in Germany and Japan will also be able to pre-order this through Amazon as well.

SOURCE: Amazon