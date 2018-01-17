You may have forgotten about this device but the Echo Spot is still alive. After the CES 2018, we know the competition within the smart home arena is tighter and more complicated now. Amazon launched Echo Spot last September but it has yet to go beyond the United States until this week when the UK office announced its availability. With the power and charm of Alexa, the Echo Spot is expected to be sold in thousands.

The Echo Spot is just one of the Echo family that makes use of Alexa as a smart voice assistant. It’s a compact device with a small screen which you can use and fit anywhere. It’s smarter too with Alexa skills, letting you say voice commands and the device will follow your requests.

Echo Spot can search definitions for you, read the news, check the weather, show security camera feeds, or preview video calls. It’s like having a tablet designed for home use but this one is smaller, more compact, and with a circular screen. If not a tablet, you can look at it as bigger smartwatch or a hi-tech alarm clock.

Amazon is selling the Echo Spot with a £119.99 price tag which is around $165. Pre-order is now open at www.amazon.co.uk/echospot while shipment will start on January 24.

What makes this Echo Spot a winner is the fact that it combines the Echo Dot and Echo Show goodness plus the smarts of Alexa. Amazon Devices International VP Jorrit Van der Meulen said, “Echo Spot combines the popular small design of Echo Dot, the display of Echo Show, and the features you love about Alexa into a stylish and compact device. See the weather, watch video news briefings, glance at your alarm clock, make video calls, and more—we think customers in the UK will find lots of places for Echo Spot in their homes.”

SOURCE: Amazon.co.uk