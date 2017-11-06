Perhaps by now you’re already planning your strategy for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holidays. It’s shopping season once again and we’re certain you’re having a hard time deciding what new gadgets to buy. There’s just too many new stuff with new technologies and enhancements. This year may be the year of bezel- and borderless screens but it’s also the year when the smart home gets even smarter. Thanks to the Google Assistant and Alexa for making things easier and more convenient. Of course, we also owe it to the brands and OEMs launching numerous smart-enabled devices the past few months.

And now, shopping for Alexa-powered devices is made easier by Amazon. The company even allowed Best Buy to use Alexa. The popular retail store has just announced a new way to shop for the Best Buy Deal of the Day. On any Alexa device, you can say “Alexa, talk to Best Buy” and the voice-assistant will give you a list of items part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day products. Amazon already allows a similar voice command and now it’s time for Best Buy shoppers to experience the power of Alexa.

For Alexa to understand the command, simply add the Best Buy skill to your Alexa device. You can get it on the Alexa app or skill store. Make sure you are logged into your Best Buy account. Also in the next few weeks and months, Best Buy is adding more Amazon Alexa and Google Home products to 700 Best Buy stores in the United States.

As for Amazon, the company behind Alexa, it recently announced new features in the Amazon Alexa app, Alexa-enabled groups, and some new routines. For those in Germany, the UK, and the US, you will notice new skills that can be understood and done by the smart home speaker. Such improvement can be experienced once you update the Alexa app that is now loaded with easier and richer smart home control for the customers. With the Alexa app, feel free to command and control your other smart home devices at home including lights, thermostats, door locks, plugs, and in-wall switches.

And more good news, or at least, for those fans of Oprah, you can now start shopping for her favorite things. Amazon is launching a new voice shopping experience with Oprah guiding the consumers. To start, say “Alexa, let’s shop Oprah’s Favorite Things”. You will then hear Oprah tell you over a hundred items in her list you can buy this holiday season. It’s like a personalized shopping experience with none other than Oprah as your personal shopper.

You may also check out a list of Oprah’s Favorite Things on Amazon.

