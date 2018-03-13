If you prefer to use Alexa as your personal digital assistant, then you probably installed it already on your supported devices. But the functionality is not as broad as when you’re using it on an Echo smart speaker for instance. But now it looks like Amazon wants to expand Alexa’s power over other devices, including Android tablets. The latest update to the app now lets you place audio and video calls with Alexa as well as send messages to your contacts with its help.

Once you update your Alexa app on your device, you will be able to make audio and video calls as long as the person you’re calling also has an Alexa-supported device, whether it’s on another app or any of the Amazon Echo speakers. You will also be able to use the Drop In function to connect Echo devices using your tablet. In order for this to work, you will need to have the Alexa app open so that it can work just like any other Echo-enabled device.

If you didn’t know it yet, Amazon records and keeps audio clips of your requests, commands, and questions for Alexa. You can find them in your “Manage Your Content and Devices” page on your Amazon account page. You can see this on the “Manage voice recordings” section. You can choose to delete the recordings in case you don’t want Amazon to store these on their servers.

To enjoy these new Alexa features on your Android tablet, update the Alexa app from your Google Play page and make sure the person you want to call also has the app if they don’t have any Echo device.

VIA: SlashGear