If you’ve been pretty envious of your friends who have been enjoying Alexa on their Echo devices, you non-Echo owning person will finally be able to experience Amazon’s digital voice assistant on your Android device. Well, at least on your Amazon Music app on your smartphone. Users in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria can now update their apps so they will be able to have Alexa’s assistance when trying to play their favorite songs or artists or get music to match their activities.

When you update your Amazon Music app to the latest version, you now have another option to play music, aside from just simply browsing the app. You can ask Alexa to help you out through the push-to-talk function on the app on your Android smartphone or tablet. You can ask her to play your music based on genre, decade, mood, tempo, activity, and even the lyrics if you remember a few lines but you don’t know the title.

Some commands that you can give Alexa are asking her to play the latest song from your favorite band, or play music for the chill party in your background, or play Beatles songs from their early era. And of course, you can do that all without having to type or swipe on your app. Just enable the push-to-talk function and you’re ready to go.

Of course, Alexa on Amazon Music is still available on all Echo and Fire devices. To use it on your Android device, you will have to update the app to the latest version. And of course you need to be in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria.

