If Fire TV is the streaming device you use to watch on your TV, you may not always be satisfied with the audio it brings especially if you don’t have an actual sound system to back it up. Amazon has now rolled out a feature called “Alexa Home Theater System which basically lets you play audio from your Fire TV to a connected Echo smart speaker. There are several supported Echo speakers, including older models, and there are multiple configurations that you can try out.

It makes sense that Amazon should let users stream audio to the Echo speakers from the Fire TV devices. Not everyone will have an external sound system for their smart TV but there’s a high possibility that a Fire TV owner will have an Echo device or is planning to buy one in the future. So this Alexa Home Theatre System should be a pretty useful feature to have if you want the full viewing and audio experience when watching your favorite videos.

You can set it up in several ways – with just one Echo speaker; one Echo with the Echo Sub subwoofer; or two Echo speakers with a subwoofer or without. To be able to connect the Fire TV and your Echo speaker, you need to be on the same network and you need to be signed onto the same Amazon account. Go to the Alexa app’s Devices menu and when you tap “+”, there’s a new “Set Up Audio System” and “Home Cinema” option.

The list will populate with the compatible Echo speakers so just tap the ones you need to connect. On the Fire TV side of things, you have to head to Settings > Display & Sound > Home Theatre System. There are several modes available including Gaming Audio, Lip Sync Tuning, and volume control of course. After that, you’re all set and you can watch videos and play games with better audio.

The Alexa Home Theatre System supports the following Echo speakers and Fire TV devices

* 1st and 2nd-gen Echo Plus

* Echo Dot with Clock

* Echo Studio

* 2nd and 3rd-gen Echo

* 3rd-gen Echo Dot

* 2nd-gen Fire TV Cube

* 3rd-gen Fire TV

* Fire TV Stick 4K