Amazon’s very own Alexa is Google Home’s closest rival. It’s already integrated with a number of products, brands, and services and we know Amazon will continue to add more. While Google is working on the Google Home, the top e-commerce company is also working on Alexa and its line of Echo devices. The latest update is the Fire TV and Fire TV stick getting the Alexa button on the remote.

This addition of the Alexa on the remote makes control and playback easier and convenient for the Fire TV users. This button lets you launch apps and control audio or video playback. To get the button, a software update is ready for all Fire TV models so other Alexa devices can also offer control. With the update, you can now play, fast forward, move to the next episode, or resume just by saying a few commands.

Update should be rolling out soon to all Fire TVs. It should be automatic but feel free to check manually if one is ready for the Fire TV stick or Fire TV or any of your Amazon Echo devices may it be the basic Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Look, and Echo Show.

VIA: Android Police