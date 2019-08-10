If you’ve been using the intercom-like Alexa announcements features with your Echo speakers and other Alexa-supported devices, you’ll be glad to know that even your Fire TV will not escape that call to dinner or that “last 10 minutes” of watching time. Amazon announced that the announcements will also now show up on any Fire TV-powered screen and you will also be able to record your own announcements if you have the Fire TV Alexa voice remote.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about Alexa announcements, then yes, you actually have an intercom functionality that you could use if you don’t want to shout from the kitchen that dinner is ready. As long as you have smart speakers or smartphones or tablets lying around the house that have Alexa, you’ll be able to reach all the rooms and people in your house when you need to make important announcements.

According to The Verge, Fire TV devices are also included in the announcements. For example, you’re watching a movie or a TV show, it will be paused temporarily as the announcement is made. Afterward, it will resume where you left off. But if you don’t want to be interrupted because what you’re watching is pretty important, then you can disable announcements on your settings. And if you have an Alexa voice remote that you use with your Fire TV, you can also create your own announcements from the comfort of your couch.

The other good news is that the native YouTube app is also now officially available once again for FireTV devices after being away for some time now because of the well-documented Amazon vs Google spat. Last month it became available once again for the Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and Fire TV Stick Basic Edition. Now they’re adding the original Fire TV Stick, Fire TV, and second- and third-generation Fire TV devices to those that can finally watch YouTube videos again on the official app.

As for Alexa announcements, you can try them out now on your Fire TV or on your other other Alexa-supported devices if you haven’t tried them out previously.