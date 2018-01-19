If you’re in need of a new smartphone but you’ve decided it shouldn’t cost you more than $30, well you’re in luck because Cricket Wireless has just that with the Alcatel Verso. But of course, as they say, you get what you pay for so don’t expect much from a device that would cost that. Even if the smartphone actually runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, it still has pretty entry-level specifications, but that should be good enough if what you’re looking for are just the basics.

The Alcatel Verso has a 5-inch display with 854 x 480 resolution and a FWVGA display, protected by Dragontrail Glass. It is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor and has 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB through a microSD card. It has a decent 2,050mAh battery, a very basic 5MP main camera and a 2MP front-facing shooter, but both cameras are are HD-video capable.

If these specs are okay with you either as a secondary phone or as an actual main device since you’re going simple this year, then of course by all means, go and get it. It has the usual basic connectivity support like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB, etc. It is also HD Voice capable and has been rated for hearing aids M4 and T3.

You can get the Alcatel Verso for free if you’re doing a number transfer. Or if you want a new number or a current customer upgrade, you can get it for $29.99.

SOURCE: Cricket Wireless