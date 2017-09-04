Just when you think that smartwatch sales are on a decline, it seems that OEMs keep coming up with products that may or may not engage you. Alcatel, the mobile device brand of TCL Communications, believes that there’s still room for more wearables in the market and have now come up with not one, but four new devices under their line of wearables called MOVE. You have the MOVEBAND fitness tracker, the MOVETIME WiFi Watch, MOVETRACK tracker, and the MOVE Track&Talk to help keep track of your kids.

MOVEBAND is actually the first active bracelet from Alcatel that helps you track all your physical activity including the usual distance, pace, calories burned, etc. It can also track your SMS, emails and calls from your wrist and is available in “trendy colors”. It will be sold as part of a bundle package with Alcatel smartphones. The MOVETIME WiFi Watch is pretty much self-explanatory as it does all the usual smartwatch things: brings you notifications from important things like email, messages, reminders and make and receive calls. It also tracks all your physical activities as well as water and caffeine intake, heart rate, etc. It boasts of an “innovative gesture control system” where you get to do things like tap on the screen to play music or rate the wrist to activate the camera.

MOVETRACK meanwhile is a portable GPS tracker which you can attach to valuable things you don’t want to lose like luggage, laptops, and even pets. It has real-time tracking that should last four days on standby. You can also use a separate app called Virtual Fence which will leave notifications once an item leaves a pre-programmed safe zone. MOVE Track&Talk not just keeps track of children, but it also allows parents to send messages, call them, and check up on them. It has a battery life of up to four days and has GPS, GSM, and WiFi support.

The prices of these devices have not been announced yet. But the whole MOVE series will be available by the end of September.

