Alcatel will show off new smartphones at the IFA 2017 event in Berlin. The company is probably busier now with the preparations and we’re looking forward to seeing the Alcatel A3 Plus, A7 XL, and the U5 HD. Nothing has been made official yet as the information were only leaked but you know how details are “leaked” around this time when brands and companies are finalizing their lineup for the IFA.

First to be shown off is the Alcatel A3 Plus which will be ready with either 3G or 4G connectivity. It will be another budget-friendly device but will come with a rear fingerprint sensor on the 3G model. Meanwhile, the 4G version will have a front fingerprint sensor. The phone will come with a 5.5-inch display screen with 720p HD resolution and 2GB RAM. Color options include Rose Gold, Black, and Gold.

The Alcatel A7 XL appears to be a big smartphone, With its 6-inch IPS display with 720p HD resolution, we can say it’s a phablet. What’s better is the dual camera setup with 12MP and 2MP cameras.

As for the Alcatel U5 HD, it might be another budget-friendly device with a 5-inch screen and 720p HD display already. Specs may not be premium but we can expect this one to roll with Android Nougat. As usual, no information on pricing and availability but we’ll know soon.

VIA: Mobile Telefon