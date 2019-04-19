TCL is another prolific OEM out there, releasing phones from different brands. The last batch we featured was the Alcatel 3T, Alcatel 3 and 3L, and Alcatel 1S. The company is currently the third biggest phone maker in North America as it has several brands under its wings. The latest offering is the Alcatel AVALON V that is offered exclusively on Verizon Wireless. It is the first Alcatel phone sold by the network. The device boasts almost premium specs but still maintains an affordable price.

The Alcatel AVALON V is still considered as a budget-friendly smartphone. It offers a great design and promises reliable performance you can normally expect from a regular Android mid-range phone. It comes equipped with a 5.34-inch 18:9 Full View Display, sleek design, and a soft suede finish. The 4G LTE connectivity is a standard so you can enjoy speedy browsing.

Alcatel AVALON V comes with the Google Assistant so you can take advantage of voice commands to manage features and control your other smart devices at home. Google Lens is also available so you can be assured of high-quality images, as well as, information on the items or scenes you’ve captured.

Alcatel Avalon V Key Specs:

• OS: Android

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

• Display: 5.34-inch display , 2D Dragontrail glass, FWVGA+ 18:9, 480 x 960 resolution

• Dimensions: 5.83 x 2.73 x 0.37in

• Weight: 5.5oz

• Battery: 2460mAh

• RAM: 2GB

• Storage: 16GB

• Cam: 5MP with LED flash, 720p @ 30fps capture, 1080p @ 30fps playback (rear)

• Cam: 2MP with screen flash, 720p @ 30fps capture, 1080p @ 30fps playback

• Connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB

• Others: 3.5mm jack

As with most Android smartphones, the Alcatel Avalon V offers an Accessibility Suite, Google Calendar, Chrome, Duo, Gmail, G-Board, Search, Play Store, SIM Toolkit, YouTube, and Google Drive among others. It’s a Verizon device so expect you can use the Verizon Cloud, My Verizon Mobile, Message+, and HUM among others.