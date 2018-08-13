Alcatel has always been one of the more prolific phone brands today, introducing new devices almost every month. We’ve recently seen the Alcatel 1X arriving in the United States as the first Android Go smartphone. There’s also the Alcatel 3V, Alcatel 1T Android tablet, Alcatel 5 18:9 phone, and the Alcatel Verso. We may have missed a few devices but now, the company is introducing a new one: the Alcatel 7. It seems Alcatel is skipping a number this time, going from Alcatel 5 to Alcatel 7.

Alcatel 7 will be an exclusive MetroPCS offering. Starting today, August 13, the phone is available with a $180 price tag. It’s another budget-friendly phone that offers decent specs and build quality.

The screen is large at 6-inches, 18:9 aspect ratio, 18:9 FHD+ 2160 x 1080 resolution, octa-core chipset, dual rear cameras plus portrait mode, and a 4000mAh battery. When it comes to mobile security, there’s the fingerprint sensor and advanced face unlock technology.

Other specs of the phone are as follows: 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (max 128GB), 2GB of RAM, 2.5D glass protection, MediaTek MT6763T octa-core processor, Android 8.1 Oreo, Face unlock, Fingerprint sensor, plus 12MP and 2MP dual rear cameras with 1080p video capture, and an 8MP selfie shooter with flash.

If you’re currently on MetroPCS unlimited LTE plan, you can take the phone on an unlimited LTE plan for free or pay $129 with a qualified upgrade or as a new line.